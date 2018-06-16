FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2018 / 11:38 AM / in 31 minutes

Griezmann scores first ever World Cup penalty by VAR

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - France striker Antoine Griezmann put his country 1-0 up in their World Cup opener against Australia early in the second half on Saturday after a penalty was awarded by the Video Assistant Referee system for the first-ever time.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - France vs Australia - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 16, 2018 France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from a penalty REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Streaming towards goal, Griezmann was brought down by a sliding tackle from Socceroos defender Josh Risdon in the 57th minute but referee Andres Cunha initially thought it was a fair tackle at Kazan Arena.

The Uruguayan official was summoned to review the footage, however, and duly awarded the spot kick to Griezmann who thumped the ball into the right corner past Australia keeper Mat Ryan.

Rejoicing France fans were then stunned into silence minutes later when Samuel Umtiti was penalized for handball in the area on the hour mark.

Australia captain Mile Jedinak thumped the ball home to put the game level at 1-1.

