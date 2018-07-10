FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 10, 2018 / 10:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Firecrackers cause stampede in Nice during World Cup; 27 hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICE, France (Reuters) - More than two dozen soccer fans were hurt in a stampede in Nice on Tuesday when revelers let off firecrackers moments before the final whistle of France’s World Cup semi-final win, a local official said.

The incident underscored how the city on the French Riviera remains on edge two years after an Islamist militant drove a refrigerator truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86 people.

“There was a crowd surge after firecrackers were detonated,” Jean-Gabriel Delacroix from the city prefecture said, saying that 27 people were injured. “Most of the injuries are glass cuts and bruising picked up when people fell.”

Local media ran images of shaken onlookers standing around overturned tables and chairs, the ground littered with broken glass. Reuters could not independently confirm the pictures.

Reporting by Matthias Galante in Nice; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.