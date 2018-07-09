Uruguayan Cunha to referee France vs. Belgium semi-final

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Uruguayan Andres Cunha will referee the World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium at the St Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday evening, FIFA said on Monday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - France vs Australia - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 16, 2018 Referee Andres Cunha tests the goal line technology before the match REUTERS/John Sibley

Cunha has already officiated at two group stage matches at the tournament - France’s victory over Australia and Spain’s defeat of Iran.

The 41-year-old gave France a penalty in the 2-1 win over Australia, the first time a spot kick had been awarded at a World Cup after reference to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Cunha, who will be assisted on the touchline by compatriots Nicolas Taran and Mauricio Espinoza, booked three Australians, two Iranians and one Frenchman over his first two matches.