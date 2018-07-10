FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

France and Belgium goalless at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - France and Belgium went into halftime drawing 0-0 in an entertaining first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, with both teams creating half chances but neither able to break the deadlock.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Semi Final - France v Belgium - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 10, 2018 France's Samuel Umtiti scores their first goal REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Eden Hazard was a lively presence on Belgium’s right, dragging a shot wide and Toby Alderweireld forced a smart save from Hugo Lloris while at the other end Olivier Giroud flicked a header narrowly wide.

The winners will play England or Croatia in the final at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in St Petersburg, editing by Ed Osmond

