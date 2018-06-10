FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Soccer: Giroud expected to be fit, Pogba to start against Australia - Deschamps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Olivier Giroud should be fit to play France’s World Cup opening game against Australia after leaving the pitch with a bloodied forehead in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against the United States, coach Didier Deschamps said.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - France vs USA - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - June 9, 2018 France's Olivier Giroud after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Deschamps added that midfielder Paul Pogba, whose performances have been under-par during the warm-up matches, was also ‘very likely’ to start Les Bleus’ first game in Group C next Saturday.

They then take on Peru and Denmark.

Giroud has ‘a beautiful cut of six centimeters but he should be ready,” Deschamps told TF1 on Sunday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

