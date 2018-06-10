Soccer: Giroud expected to be fit, Pogba to start against Australia - Deschamps

PARIS (Reuters) - Olivier Giroud should be fit to play France’s World Cup opening game against Australia after leaving the pitch with a bloodied forehead in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against the United States, coach Didier Deschamps said.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - France vs USA - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - June 9, 2018 France's Olivier Giroud after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Deschamps added that midfielder Paul Pogba, whose performances have been under-par during the warm-up matches, was also ‘very likely’ to start Les Bleus’ first game in Group C next Saturday.

They then take on Peru and Denmark.

Giroud has ‘a beautiful cut of six centimeters but he should be ready,” Deschamps told TF1 on Sunday.