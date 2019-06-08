Sports News
World Cup opening game draws record audience in France

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group A - France v Korea Republic - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - June 7, 2019 General view of fans using their mobile phone lights as torches during the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - The opening game of the women’s soccer World Cup between France and South Korea drew a record 9.83 million viewers in the host nation on Friday, according to figures released on Saturday.

It was the biggest television audience for a France women’s game and a record 45,261 fans attended the match at the Parc des Princes where Les Bleues thrashed South Korea 4-0 in Group A.

The French men’s first World Cup 2018 game against Australia was watched by 12.6 million viewers.

