VAR helpful but not perfect solution, says Peru coach Gareca

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said on Wednesday that human error was one of soccer’s charms and that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was a useful solution but not the perfect one.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Peru Press Conference - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 20, 2018 Peru coach Ricardo Gareca and Christian Ramos during the press conference REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Gareca was speaking to reporters on the eve of Peru’s Group C match against France, where defeat could end their World Cup journey. The South Americans were beaten 1-0 by Denmark in their opening clash.

Peru were awarded a penalty in that game, which Christian Cueva missed, after the referee consulted the VAR before making a decision. But that has not changed Gareca’s view.

“Mistakes will always occur. That’s one of football’s attractions. It is (my) private perspective,” Gareca said on Wednesday, seemingly in defense of referees.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Peru Press Conference - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 20, 2018 Peru coach Ricardo Gareca during the press conference REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

“Football is inextricably linked with mistakes and I don’t think this (VAR system) is going to be the perfect solution. It is an add on, it can be helpful.”

VAR is being used at the World Cup finals for the first time. Although it has been used in domestic competitions across Europe in the past year, some concerns have been raised about the system.

“Imagine if we waste three or four minutes every time we use VAR to challenge a call. You could start to review things ad nauseam, ad infinitum. Potentially we could review any number of situations,” Gareca added.

“But everything is done with best of intentions. I definitely have an open mind toward it.”