June 21, 2018 / 3:53 PM / in 30 minutes

Mbappe puts France ahead to become youngest scorer for Les Bleus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe became France’s youngest scorer at a World Cup when he put Les Bleus 1-0 ahead at halftime against Peru in their second Group C game on Thursday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - France vs Peru - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 21, 2018 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal as Peru's Pedro Gallese and Miguel Trauco react REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

The 19-year-old Mbappe tapped in after Olivier Giroud’s shot looped over goalkeeper Pedro Gallese when it took a deflection off a defender in the 34th minute of a high-intensity opening half.

France will qualify for the last 16 if they win, after Denmark and Australia drew 1-1.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

