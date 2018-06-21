Mbappe puts France ahead to become youngest scorer for Les Bleus

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe became France’s youngest scorer at a World Cup when he put Les Bleus 1-0 ahead at halftime against Peru in their second Group C game on Thursday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group C - France vs Peru - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 21, 2018 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal as Peru's Pedro Gallese and Miguel Trauco react REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

The 19-year-old Mbappe tapped in after Olivier Giroud’s shot looped over goalkeeper Pedro Gallese when it took a deflection off a defender in the 34th minute of a high-intensity opening half.

France will qualify for the last 16 if they win, after Denmark and Australia drew 1-1.