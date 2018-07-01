France full back Sidibe limps out of France training

ISTRA, Russia (Reuters) - France full back Djibril Sidibe limped out of training on Sunday with a possible ankle injury in a setback to the side ahead of this week’s World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - France Training - Domaine de Montjoye, Clairefontaine, France - May 23, 2018 France's Djibril Sidibe arrives REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France had already lost full back Benjamin Mendy for the round of 16 clash against Argentina due to a small muscle injury and also missed training.

If Sidibe is ruled out, coach Didier Deschamps will be left with only two options for the quarter-final clash, though defender Presnel Kimpembe can also play at full back.

Sidibe has just recovered from a knee injury which forced him to lose his place in the France starting line-up to Benjamin Pavard.