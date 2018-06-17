Factbox: Germany's defeat in World Cup opener

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox after Germany were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defense on Sunday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Germany vs Mexico - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 17, 2018 Germany players after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

* It was only the second defeat in an opening match at the World Cup finals for Germany (and West Germany until 1994). The first came against Algeria in 1982 - when the Germans still managed to reach the final

* After a draw with Uruguay in 1986, Germany had won their opening game in each of the last seven World Cups

* Germany had won every one of their previous tournament openers at European Championships and World Cups since Joachim Loew took over as coach in 2006

* Germany had scored 20 goals in their previous four opening matches at World Cups

Germany's Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Toni Kroos look dejected after Mexico's Hirving Lozano (not pictured) scored their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

* It was the second successive World Cup that the champions were beaten in their opening match after Spain were thrashed 5-1 by the Netherlands in Brazil four years ago

* Brazil, in 2006, are the only reigning champions in the last five editions of the World Cup to win their opening match

* The reigning champions have lost their opening match in four of the last eight World Cups with Germany (2018) joining Spain (2014), France (lost to Senegal in 2002), and Argentina (lost to Cameroon in 1990) as losers

* Mexico have now won five and drawn one of their last six World Cup openers

