All-action Mexico lead Germany 1-0 at halftime

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Defending champions Germany were trailing Mexico 1-0 at halftime in their World Cup Group F opener on Sunday after Hirving Lozano finished off a sweeping move to smash the ball in after 34 minutes and release an explosion of noise in Luzhniki Stadium.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Germany vs Mexico - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 17, 2018 Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany had looked vulnerable at the back throughout the half and had several narrow escapes as Mexico poured bodies forward, but they came close to equalizing when a Toni Kroos free kick was touched on to the bar by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.