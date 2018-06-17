FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2018 / 3:56 PM / in 16 minutes

All-action Mexico lead Germany 1-0 at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Defending champions Germany were trailing Mexico 1-0 at halftime in their World Cup Group F opener on Sunday after Hirving Lozano finished off a sweeping move to smash the ball in after 34 minutes and release an explosion of noise in Luzhniki Stadium.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Germany vs Mexico - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 17, 2018 Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates with Jesus Gallardo after scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany had looked vulnerable at the back throughout the half and had several narrow escapes as Mexico poured bodies forward, but they came close to equalizing when a Toni Kroos free kick was touched on to the bar by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Hugh Lawson

