FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 23, 2018 / 6:58 PM / in 37 minutes

Germany facing shock exit as Sweden grabs halftime lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Holders Germany were facing a shock early exit from the World Cup as they trailed Sweden 1-0 at halftime in Group F on Saturday after a 32nd-minute goal from Ola Toivonen.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Germany vs Sweden - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 23, 2018 Sweden's Ola Toivonen scores their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Mexico lead the group on six points after their 2-1 win over South Korea earlier on Saturday and Sweden would join them in the second round, with a game to spare, if they beat the Germans.

Germany dominated early possession but created little while Sweden had a strong claim for a penalty rejected when Marcus Berg went down in the box under challenge from Jerome Boateng before Toivonen’s cool finish, after an error by Toni Kroos.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.