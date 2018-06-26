FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 7:00 PM / a minute ago

Iceland drawing 0-0 with Croatia at halftime

Richard Martin

1 Min Read

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (Reuters) - Iceland missed a flurry of late chances at the end of the first half but were drawing 0-0 with Group D leaders Croatia at the break on Tuesday and heading out of the World Cup, needing to snatch a win to stand a chance of reaching the last 16.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Iceland vs Croatia - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia - June 26, 2018 Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal with Josip Pivaric REUTERS/Albert Gea

Iceland will grab the runners-up position in the group if they can beat already-qualified Croatia and Argentina, who were 1-0 up against Nigeria at halftime, do not better their goal difference, although a win for Nigeria would send Iceland out.

If Nigeria draw and Iceland win, the two teams will be split by goal difference.

Reporting by Richard Martin

0 : 0
