Iceland drawing 0-0 with Croatia at halftime

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (Reuters) - Iceland missed a flurry of late chances at the end of the first half but were drawing 0-0 with Group D leaders Croatia at the break on Tuesday and heading out of the World Cup, needing to snatch a win to stand a chance of reaching the last 16.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Iceland vs Croatia - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia - June 26, 2018 Croatia's Tin Jedvaj in action with Iceland's Hordur Magnusson REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Iceland will grab the runners-up position in the group if they can beat already-qualified Croatia and Argentina, who were 1-0 up against Nigeria at halftime, do not better their goal difference, although a win for Nigeria would send Iceland out.

If Nigeria draw and Iceland win, the two teams will be split by goal difference.