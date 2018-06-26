Modric leads revamped Croatia against Iceland

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (Reuters) - Luka Modric will lead an almost entirely revamped Croatia when his already-qualified team take on Iceland in their final Group D game at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Croatia Training - Croatia Training Camp, Roschino, Russia - June 23, 2018 Croatia's Luka Modric during training REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The midfielder is one of two players along with Ivan Perisic named by coach Zlatko Dalic in the lineup who also started in Croatia’s resounding 3-0 win against Argentina.

Iceland have made three changes, with Jon Bordvarsson being left on the bench to leave Alfred Finnbogason as a lone striker in front of a five-man midfield.

Croatia will top the group with at least a draw while Iceland must win to have a chance of reaching the last 16 while also needing the Nigeria-Argentina result to go their way.