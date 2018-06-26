FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 26, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Modric leads revamped Croatia against Iceland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (Reuters) - Luka Modric will lead an almost entirely revamped Croatia when his already-qualified team take on Iceland in their final Group D game at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Croatia Training - Croatia Training Camp, Roschino, Russia - June 23, 2018 Croatia's Luka Modric during training REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The midfielder is one of two players along with Ivan Perisic named by coach Zlatko Dalic in the lineup who also started in Croatia’s resounding 3-0 win against Argentina.

Iceland have made three changes, with Jon Bordvarsson being left on the bench to leave Alfred Finnbogason as a lone striker in front of a five-man midfield.

Croatia will top the group with at least a draw while Iceland must win to have a chance of reaching the last 16 while also needing the Nigeria-Argentina result to go their way.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.