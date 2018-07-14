FIFA president says World Cup changed perception of Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The soccer World Cup has changed the perception of Russia across the globe, FIFA president Gianni Infantino told an audience in Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre on Saturday, standing on stage alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino greets the audience as he attends a news conference at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“The second thing that has changed, and this is also very important, is the perception that the world has about Russia. And the witnesses are here in this room,” he said.