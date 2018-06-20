FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 20, 2018 / 5:22 PM / in 3 hours

Carvajal returns for Spain, as Queiroz drops captain Shojaei

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Spain defender Dani Carvajal has been recalled for Wednesday’s World Cup match against Iran, replacing Nacho from the starting side that drew with Portugal, after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - NSC Olympic Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - May 26, 2018 Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal looks dejected as he leaves the pitch with medical staff after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Fernando Hierro has also included forward Lucas Vazquez, with Koke making way as Spain’s new coach seeks more dynamism to unlock a cagey Iran defense at Kazan Arena.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz dropped captain Masoud Shojaei to the substitutes in a mild surprise, with the suspended Saeid Ezatolahi recalled and Ehsan Hajsafi to wear the captain’s arm-band.

Defender Majid Hosseini replaces the injured center back Rouzbeh Cheshmi as Iran seek a second successive win after their 1-0 victory over Morocco.

Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.