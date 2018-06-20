Carvajal returns for Spain, as Queiroz drops captain Shojaei

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Spain defender Dani Carvajal has been recalled for Wednesday’s World Cup match against Iran, replacing Nacho from the starting side that drew with Portugal, after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - NSC Olympic Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - May 26, 2018 Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal looks dejected as he leaves the pitch with medical staff after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Fernando Hierro has also included forward Lucas Vazquez, with Koke making way as Spain’s new coach seeks more dynamism to unlock a cagey Iran defense at Kazan Arena.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz dropped captain Masoud Shojaei to the substitutes in a mild surprise, with the suspended Saeid Ezatolahi recalled and Ehsan Hajsafi to wear the captain’s arm-band.

Defender Majid Hosseini replaces the injured center back Rouzbeh Cheshmi as Iran seek a second successive win after their 1-0 victory over Morocco.