KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Spain laid siege to Iran’s goal for much of the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group B clash on Wednesday but resolute defending meant the match was deadlocked 0-0 at the halftime break.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Iran vs Spain - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 20, 2018 Spain's David Silva shoots at goal REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Spain’s David Silva hooked the ball over the bar after half an hour with the best of the very few chances, while Iran failed to find the target on any of their infrequent forays across the halfway line.