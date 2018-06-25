Stunning Quaresma goal gives Portugal halftime lead

SARANSK, Russia (Reuters) - Portugal forward Ricardo Quaresma scored a stunning goal to give the European champions, needing a draw to make sure of qualifying for the last 16, a 1-0 lead over a defiant, well-organized Iran in their World Cup Group B match on Monday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Iran vs Portugal - Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia - June 25, 2018 Iran's Alireza Beiranvand concedes Portugal's first goal scored by Ricardo Quaresma REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The mercurial forward collected the ball on the touchline, played a one-two and curled the ball past goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with the outside of his foot in the 45th minute.