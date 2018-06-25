FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 25, 2018 / 6:58 PM / in a few seconds

Stunning Quaresma goal gives Portugal halftime lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARANSK, Russia (Reuters) - Portugal forward Ricardo Quaresma scored a stunning goal to give the European champions, needing a draw to make sure of qualifying for the last 16, a 1-0 lead over a defiant, well-organized Iran in their World Cup Group B match on Monday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Iran vs Portugal - Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia - June 25, 2018 Iran's Alireza Beiranvand concedes Portugal's first goal scored by Ricardo Quaresma REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The mercurial forward collected the ball on the touchline, played a one-two and curled the ball past goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with the outside of his foot in the 45th minute.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.