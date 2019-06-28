Celebrations gone wrong put Dutch star at risk

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Round of 16 - Netherlands v Japan - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - June 25, 2019 Netherlands' Lieke Martens celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

VALENCIENNES, France (Reuters) - Netherlands striker Lieke Martens was hurt while celebrating her late winning goal against Japan in the women’s World Cup last 16 putting her at risk of missing the quarter-final against Italy on Saturday.

Martens, who was named player of the year by FIFA in 2017 when the Dutch won the European Championship, sat out training on Friday for a second successive day with a painful foot after team mate Jill Roord jumped on it when they were celebrating.

The 26-year-old Martens had a largely quiet tournament before bursting into the limelight on Tuesday with both goals, the second from the penalty spot, as the Dutch edged the 2011 World Cup winners 2-1 at Rennes.

But her chances of playing against Italy looked bleak after she was unable to train again on Friday, just hours after telling reporters she was confident of playing.