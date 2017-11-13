Ventura denies he has quit and apologizes to Italians

MILAN (Reuters) - Beleaguered Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura denied that he had resigned and apologized to his countrymen after his team’s astonishing failure to qualify for the World Cup on Monday. Speaking in the same monotone voice which has characterized his 18 months in charge, Ventura said he would not decide on his future before speaking to the Italian soccer federation (FIGC). ”I haven’t resigned because I haven’t yet spoken to the (FIGC) president (Carlo Tavecchio),“ he told reporters after Italy were held goalless by Sweden and lost their European playoff 1-0 on aggregate to miss next year’s Russia finals. ”I absolutely apologize for the result but not for the effort we put in or our desire to win.“ ”It’s a terrible result from a sporting point of view. I‘m upset. I thank the San Siro crowd for supporting the team until the very end.“ ”I am proud to be part of the Blue team and to have worked with great champions,” added the 69-year-old.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - Italy vs Sweden - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 13, 2017 Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

“We knew about the goodbye of the veterans,” he said, referring to several older players who will almost certainly not play for their country again, including keeper Gianluigi Buffon, 39, who immediately announced his international retirement.

“The target was the World Cup. We will confront the problem with the federation, I can’t say any more than that at the moment.”