FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 28, 2018 / 2:53 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Japan, seeking a point, level 0-0 at halftime vs. Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Japan, needing only a draw to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup, were being held to a goalless draw at halftime by already-eliminated Poland in their final Group H match on Thursday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group H - Japan vs Poland - Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia - June 28, 2018 Poland's Jan Bednarek scores their first goal REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan, who have only qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup twice before, looked happy to contain Poland but goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima had to pull off a fine save to stop a header from Kamil Grosicki from crossing the line after half an hour.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.