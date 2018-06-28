Japan, seeking a point, level 0-0 at halftime vs. Poland

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Japan, needing only a draw to reach the knockout phase of the World Cup, were being held to a goalless draw at halftime by already-eliminated Poland in their final Group H match on Thursday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group H - Japan vs Poland - Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia - June 28, 2018 Poland's Jan Bednarek scores their first goal REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan, who have only qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup twice before, looked happy to contain Poland but goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima had to pull off a fine save to stop a header from Kamil Grosicki from crossing the line after half an hour.