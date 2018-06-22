Factbox: Japan v Senegal

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Japan play Senegal in a Group H match in Yekaterinburg on Sunday.

Where: Ekaterinburg Arena

Capacity: 35,696

When: Sunday, 2000 local time (1500 GMT, 11 AM ET)

Referee: To be announced.

Key stats:

* Japan opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Colombia on Tuesday to become the first Asian side to beat South American opponents at the World Cup.

* Senegal became the first African team to win a match at the 2018 World Cup when they beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday.

* Japan are on their sixth World Cup appearance after making their debut at the 1998 tournament in France.

* The Blue Samurai have reached the last 16 twice, most recently in South Africa in 2010. A win against Senegal on Sunday will virtually assure them progress.

* Senegal are making their second appearance at the World Cup. They stunned defending champions France on the way to the quarter-finals in 2002.

* No African team has bettered Senegal’s 2002 achievement while Cameroon (1990) and Ghana (2010) have also reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Previous meetings: The teams have played two international friendlies in the past, with Senegal winning both matches. Papa Bouba Diop scored the winner as the Africans prevailed 1-0 in their last meeting in Niigata, Japan in 2003.