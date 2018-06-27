FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Germany suffers shock World Cup exit with 2-0 loss to South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) - Defending world champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup after a shock 2-0 loss to South Korea on Wednesday, courtesy of two stoppage-time goals.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - South Korea vs Germany - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 27, 2018 South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon scored in added time following a video review and Son Heung-min added another goal just before the final whistle.

The four-time winners, who had not been eliminated in a World Cup first round since 1938, were a shadow of their once dominant selves, managing only two goals in their three group games.

South Korea, also eliminated, had the best early chance of the game when Germany keeper Manuel Neuer spilled a free kick in the 19th minute but managed to recover quickly and slap the ball away.

Nervous Germany increased the pressure after the break and poured forward but despite a one-sided second half they could not find the back of the net before South Korea’s last-gasp double.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris

