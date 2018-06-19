FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 7:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

South Korean full back Park ruled out of rest of tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - South Korea full back Park Joo-ho has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat by Sweden on Monday that will sideline him for up to three weeks.

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's Park Joo-ho lies on the pitch injured in the World Cup Group F match against Sweden on June 18, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The 31-year-old sustained the injury in the first half while trying to keep a wild pass in play and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher before being replaced at left back by Kim Min-woo.

Park will remain with the squad even though he will not be able to play in the matches against Mexico and Germany, a team official told the Kyodo News Agency.

Kim later gave away the penalty, awarded after a video review, that decided the match in Nizhny Novgorod and left South Korea with a mountain to climb if they are to get out of Group F.

Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Kazan, editing by Christian Radnedge

