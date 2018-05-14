FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia drops plan to halt gas loadings during World Cup: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has decided not to suspend liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) loadings and transportation at railway stations in regions hosting the soccer World Cup for the duration of the tournament, according to an order from the rail regulator.

Some restrictions, including on transportation of explosives, will remain in place, according to the document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Initially, Russia had planned to suspend loadings of LPG, such as propane and butane, from May 25 until July 25. Traders had said the restrictions could have hit the supplies of LPG to processing plants, including Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman

