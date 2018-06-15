FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 3:25 PM / in 2 hours

Azmoun leads Iran's attack as Queiroz shuffles pack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Iran picked forward Sardar Azmoun to spearhead their attack in their World Cup Group B opening match against Morocco on Friday, with coach Carlos Queiroz leaving wide forward Mehdi Taremi on the bench.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Morocco vs Iran - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 15, 2018 Iran's Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh during the warmup before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero

Taremi started Iran’s final warm-up match against Lithuania, and Queiroz also brought in Vahid Amiri and Karim Ansarifard into his attacking line-up, although Dutch league top scorer Alireza Jahanbakhsh kept his starting place.

Herve Renard named an unchanged line-up from the team who beat Estonia in Morocco’s last warm-up match on June 8.

The Frenchman is counting on left-footed striker Ayoub El Kaabi to lead the line against Iran.

Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Julien Pretot

