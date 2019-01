FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Spain's Mediapro media group is seen during a news conference after winning most of the TV rights of the French soccer Ligue 1 championship, in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s multimedia group Mediapro said on Friday the world football governing body FIFA awarded it the broadcasting rights for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Chinese-owned company, which is based in Spain, aims to launch a TV channel with 24 hours of soccer content in Spain.

(THis story has been refiled to widens distribution and change dateline to MADRID)