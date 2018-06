YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Mexico, needing only a draw to reach the World Cup round of 16, were drawing 0-0 with Sweden at halftime in their Group F match on Wednesday, after surviving an aerial bombardment and a VAR review.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group F - Mexico vs Sweden - Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg, Russia - June 27, 2018 Mexico's Edson Alvarez in action with Sweden's Emil Forsberg REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Sweden dominated the play and claimed they should have been awarded a penalty when Javier Hernandez appeared to use his arm to control the ball, but after a VAR review the referee awarded a corner.