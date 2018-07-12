FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 3:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia finds missing British soccer fan: agencies cite police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police have found a British national reported missing by his relatives, Russian news agencies cited the interior ministry as saying on Thursday.

Relatives of British soccer fan Douglas Moreton had published an appeal on social media saying they had not heard from him for several days.

He was last seen in the city of Samara where England played Sweden on July 7 in the World Cup quarter-final.

Russian news agencies said he had been found staying at a Moscow hotel.

The British embassy and the police were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

