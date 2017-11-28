FIFA unveils Yashin-themed poster for Russia's 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW (Reuters) - FIFA presented the official poster for next year’s World Cup finals in Moscow on Tuesday, unveiling a vintage design of Soviet goalkeeping great Lev Yashin in flight.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko attends a ceremony unveiling the Official Poster for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia in Moscow, Russia November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Inspired by the constructivist art movement, the poster shows Yashin, wearing a knee brace and his signature cap, leaping across to get a hand on an oversized ball featuring Russia’s landmass seen from space.

Orange rays emanate from the ball and the circle of green in the middle of the poster represents the pitches of the 12 tournament venues, FIFA said.

The poster’s presentation comes three days before the World Cup draw takes place to determine the match ups for the group stage.

“We are very proud of this beautiful landmark asset that portrays such an important icon and celebrates the coming tournament on Russian soil,” FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said of the poster.

Yashin, who died in 1990, competed in four World Cups -- 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970. He is the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d‘Or award.

Russia is set to host the World Cup finals from June 14 to July 15 in 12 venues spread across 11 cities, including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.