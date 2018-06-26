Aguero and Caballero dropped by Argentina

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Argentina changed goalkeepers for their final World Cup Group D match against Nigeria on Tuesday, with Franco Armani starting in place of the error-prone Willy Caballero and striker Gonzalo Higuain also getting his first start.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Argentina vs Croatia - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 21, 2018 Argentina's Willy Caballero reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Caballero, who was at fault for the first goal in Argentina’s 3-0 defeat by Croatia, drops to the bench along with Sergio Aguero, as coach Jorge Sampaoli followed through on his pre-match promise not to stick with established names.

Center back Marcos Rojo returns as Sampaoli reverts to a back four, while Ever Banega is also brought in to add some bite in midfield in a match Argentina, who are bottom of the group, must win to stand any chance of progressing.

Nigeria made no changes to the team that beat Iceland 2-0, with coach Gernot Rohr signaling his intent to attack rather than sit back and defend.