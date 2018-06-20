FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 3:11 PM / in an hour

Factbox: Nigeria v Iceland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Nigeria play Iceland in a World Cup Group D match in Volgograd on Friday.

Where: Volgograd Arena

Capacity: 43,713

When: Friday, June 22, 1800 local (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

Key stats:

- Iceland began their World Cup with an impressive 1-1 draw against twice champions Argentina. Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia.

- Iceland are appearing in their first World Cup after a run to the quarter-finals in Euro 2016 which included a knockout win over England.

- Nigeria are appearing at their sixth World Cup finals and have missed only one since they first qualified in 1994.

- Nigeria have got past the first round three times.

- Nigeria’s coach is German Gernot Rohr, a former Bayern Munich player who has also managed the national teams of Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso.

- Of the teams at the World Cup, Nigeria had the youngest squad during the qualifying matches with an average age of just under 25. Iceland had the second-oldest squad, averaging 29 years of age.

- Nigeria were the first nation to qualify from Africa for the 2018 tournament, finishing top of a group featuring Cameroon, Zambia and Algeria.

- Iceland won their qualifying group to claim their spot in Russia, including home and away victories over Turkey.

- Iceland’s manager, Heimir Hallgrimsson, was number two to Swede Lars Lagerback who steered Iceland to Euro 2016.

- Iceland’s key player Gylfi Sigurdsson recovered from injury in time to play in Saturday’s draw against Argentina.

- Iceland’s fans are famous for their “thunderclap” chants.

- When England and Tunisia played in Volgograd on Monday, players were bothered by gnats, a seasonal problem in the riverside city.

Previous meetings:

Iceland and Nigeria have met only once before, a 1981 friendly in Reykjavik won 3-0 by the Nordic island nation.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Christian Radnedge

