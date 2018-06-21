FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 11:18 AM / in 2 hours

Iceland's Gudmundsson set to miss Nigeria game: coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is very unlikely to recover from injury in time to play in the World Cup Group D game against Nigeria on Friday, his coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Argentina vs Iceland - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 16, 2018 Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts next to Iceland's Johann Berg Gudmundsson after the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

“He is getting better every day. He is good hands. I am not going to hide that it is very unlikely that he will play,” Hallgrimsson told reporters on Thursday.

Gudmundsson was substituted midway through the second half of Iceland’s surprise 1-1 draw with twice world champions Argentina on Saturday.

Hallgrimsson said the absence of the winger, who plays for Burnley in England’s Premier League, would not upset the balance of his team.

“We are not afraid. It will not change the plans that we have decided before this game,” he said.

Iceland playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, who recovered from injury in time for the World Cup and played against Argentina, is 100 percent fit.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond

