Chances rare as Iceland and Nigeria goalless at the break

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Chances proved few and far between in an uninspiring clash in hot conditions as Iceland and Nigeria went into halftime goalless in their Group D clash at the Volgograd Arena on Friday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Nigeria vs Iceland - Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia - June 22, 2018 Nigeria's John Obi Mikel in action with Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson had a freekick tipped over the top and a shot saved in the opening five minutes and on the stroke of halftime delivered a freekick that offered a chance to Alfred Finnbogason to break the deadlock.