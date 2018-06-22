Nigeria bring in fresh strikers for Iceland clash

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr made three changes to his team for Friday’s Group D World Cup match against Iceland on Friday, bringing in Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa up front and Kenneth Omeruo in defense.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Croatia vs Nigeria - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 16, 2018 Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho in action REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Nigeria, under pressure to beat Iceland after losing their World Cup opener 2-0 to Croatia, dropped strikers Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi to the bench along with defender Shehu Abdullahi.

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson named midfielder Rurik Gislason to replace experienced winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson who picked up an injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Argentina.

Key playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson remained in the starting XI, having recovered from injury just in time for the World Cup, while striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson replaced Emil Hallfredsson.