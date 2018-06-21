FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 12:08 PM / in 3 hours

No sex ban for Iceland, at long as it's with the wives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (Reuters) - Iceland’s players will be allowed to have sex ahead of their World Cup match against Nigeria, as long as it’s with their wives, coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Iceland Training - Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia - June 21, 2018 Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson with team mates during training REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

When an Icelandic reporter asked if sex was banned for members of the squad, Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson said, laughing: “For the time being, yes.”

Hallgrimsson interjected: “At least as long as the wives have not arrived. No, sex is not banned, it’s bullshit.”

Iceland’s players were due to be reunited with their families on Thursday in Volgograd where they face Nigeria on Friday in Group D, with one eye on the knockout phase after an impressive 1-1 draw with Argentina on Saturday.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Christian Radnedge

