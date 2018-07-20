FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 20, 2018 / 4:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria flying home 152 citizens stranded in Russia after World Cup

Camillus Eboh, Abraham Achirga

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria has made arrangements for 152 of its citizens who were stranded in Russia following the end of the soccer World Cup to be flown home, a foreign affairs spokesman said on Friday.

The month-long tournament, which attracted fans from all over the world, ended on Sunday with a victory for France.

Nigeria’s government said many of its nationals were stranded due to a lack of funds.

“A total of 152 Nigerians boarded the plane and are on their way to Abuja,” said foreign affairs ministry spokesman Tope Elias-Fatile. He said the plane carrying the people was expected to arrive in Nigeria’s capital at around 06:00 p.m. (1700 GMT).

The foreign ministry said late on Thursday people would be flown home on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

President Muhammadu Buhari said earlier this week that all stranded Nigerians would be returned home.

Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.