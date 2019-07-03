Netherlands reach first ever World Cup final with extra-time rocket

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Semi Final - Netherlands v Sweden - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 3, 2019 Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal with Shanice van de Sanden and Vivianne Miedema REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LYON, France (Reuters) - A long-range strike from Jackie Groenen sent the Netherlands into their first ever women’s World Cup final as they edged Sweden 1-0 after extra time in their semi-final on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old midfielder scored in the 99th minute when she collected a deflected pass outside the box and struck it expertly into the bottom right corner of the goal to put the Dutch into Sunday’s final against the United States.

It was the first time a women’s World Cup semi-final had gone to extra time. The best chances in the regulation 90 minutes came early in the second half when Sweden defender Nilla Fischer hit the post and Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema had her header tipped on to the bar.

Groenen’s decisive first strike of the tournament ensured the European Champions, in only their second World Cup, will face holders the U.S. in the final.