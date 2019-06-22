Sports News
Norway beat Australia on penalties to reach World Cup last eight

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Round of 16 - Norway v Australia - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - June 22, 2019. Norway players celebrate after winning the match REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

NICE, France (Reuters) - Norway beat Australia 4-1 on penalties to reach the women’s World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 following a highly-entertaining 1-1 draw after extra time on Saturday.

Norway’s Isabell Herlovsen opened the scoring shortly after the half hour but Elise Kellond-Knight’s direct corner seven minutes from time sent the game into extra time — during which Australia’s Alanna Kennedy was sent off.

Australia missed their first two spot-kicks in the shootout and Ingrid Syrstad Engen buried the winning penalty to send Norway through.

They will face either England or Cameroon for a place in the last four.

