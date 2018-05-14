Soccer: Peru captain Guerrero to miss World Cup after doping ban increased

ZURICH (Reuters) - Peru captain Paolo Guerrero will miss the World Cup in Russia after his doping ban was increased from six to 14 months, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Argentina v Peru - Nacional Stadium, Lima, Peru - 06/10/2016 - Peru's Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/File Photo

Guerrero tested positive for cocaine following a World Cup qualifier in Argentina in October. FIFA originally banned him for one year, reduced it to six months on appeal, which meant that the suspension had expired 10 days ago.

However, CAS said it had partially upheld an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency which had requested a longer ban.

CAS said that Guerrero had ingested a tea containing the prohibited substance.

Its panel ruled that the player “did bear some fault or negligence, even if it was not significant, and that he could have taken some measures to prevent him from committing an anti-doping violation.”

The panel “considered that the appropriate sanction would be 14 months in light of Guerrero’s degree of fault.”

Guerrero had also appealed to CAS, requested that the six-month ban be annulled altogether.