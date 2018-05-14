FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 4:42 PM / in 7 minutes

Soccer: Guerrero out of World Cup after doping ban increased: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Peru captain Paolo Guerrero has been ruled out of the World Cup after a doping ban was increased from six months to 14 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Brazilian television network Globo said on its website on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Argentina v Peru - Nacional Stadium, Lima, Peru - 06/10/2016 - Peru's Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/File Photo

Guerrero, who has denied wrongdoing, had just completed a six-month ban imposed by global soccer body FIFA after he tested positive for cocaine following a World Cup qualifier away to Argentina in October.

CAS did not answer requests for comment and its offices in Lausanne were closed for the day. The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said it had not been informed of the ban.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar

