MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian punk band ‘Pussy Riot’ claimed responsibility for a pitch invasion during the soccer World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday, after four people briefly interrupted the game.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 A pitch invader and France's Kylian Mbappe high five REUTERS/Darren Staples

“Hello everyone from the Luzhniki pitch, it’s cool here!” they wrote in posts on their Twitter and Facebook accounts almost immediately after the event.