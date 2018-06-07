Wider Image: On sea, snow or street, soccer prevails

KOLKATA, India (Reuters) - As Russia puts the finishing touches to the carefully manicured fields that will host the World Cup from next week, people around the globe are playing soccer on a surprising variety of makeshift pitches.

A combination picture shows boys playing street football (top), and details of a pair of shoes, a pitch and a ball on Windmill Walk, Southwark, central London, Britain, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Off the coast of an island in southern Thailand, they play on a floating platform; in the mountains of northern Italy, they kick about in the snow - images captured by Reuters photographers around the world.

A combination picture shows children playing soccer (top), and details of a pitch, shoes and a ball, on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 24 - May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

On a dusty Kolkata street, painted with a 2018 World Cup logo, Indian schoolchildren brave the traffic for a barefoot game.

“We play when we get time and whenever the road is empty,” Papan Mallick, 13, told Reuters.

He is a fan of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, while 12-year-old Suchan Pakre worships Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. They will both be watching the action in Russia that kicks off on June 14.

As will Lorenzo Richetto, who uses skis for goalposts as he enjoys a match on the snow with his friends at the Italian ski resort of Sestriere.

“I would like to emulate Messi but playing with ski boots, I will be more likely to emulate the former ski champion Alberto Tomba,” Richetto, 46, told Reuters.