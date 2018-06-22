FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 22, 2018 / 3:30 PM / in 40 minutes

Factbox: Poland v Colombia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Poland play Colombia in a World Cup Group H match on Sunday:

Where: Kazan Arena, Kazan

Capacity: 45,000

When: Sunday June 24, 2100 local (1800 GMT/1400 ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

* Colombia and Poland were expected to reach the knockout stage in a relatively weak group but both lost their opening matches to Japan and Senegal respectively, making a result imperative for both sides.

* Colombia coach Jose Pekerman will be tempted to rush James Rodriguez back into a starting role after he was eased in as a substitute against Japan while recovering from a muscle injury.

* Poland have never made it to the knockout rounds after conceding defeat in the first match at a World Cup, so they will need to defy history to advance in Russia.

* Poland will hope stalwart center back Kamil Glik can return to shore up a shaky defense after he returned to full training from a shoulder injury.

Previous meetings: The teams have never played a competitive match. Colombia won the last friendly between the two sides 2-1 in Chorzow, Poland in 2006.

Compiled By Ian Ransom; Editing; by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.