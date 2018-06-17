Factbox: Poland versus Senegal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Poland play Senegal in a World Cup Group H match on Tuesday.

Where: Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Capacity: 45,000

When: Tuesday, June 19 18:00 local (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Referee: To be announced

Key stats:

- None of Senegal’s 23-man squad play in their home country and all but one, Guinea-based goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye, play for European clubs, including seven in England and seven in France.

- Poland forward Robert Lewandowski was the leading scorer in the European World Cup qualifiers with 16 goals, one ahead of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, in 10 games. He has scored 55 goals in 95 internationals.

- Senegal are making their second appearance at the World Cup. Their previous showing was in 2002 when they beat defending champions France on the way to reaching the quarter-finals.

- Poland have been knocked out in the group stage on their last two appearances at the World Cup, in 2002 and 2006. They have not met an African team at the finals since 1982 when they drew 0-0 with Cameroon.

Previous meetings: The sides have never met.