Glik on bench for Poland, Szczesny in goal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Key Poland defender Kamil Glik was left on the bench for their opening World Cup Group H match against Senegal on Tuesday while Wojciech Szczesny was picked in goal ahead of Lukasz Fabianski.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Poland Training - Poland Training Camp, Sochi, Russia - June 14, 2018 Poland's Kamil Glik during training REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Glik had been battling to recover in time from an injury he suffered when attempting an overhead kick in training two weeks ago.

Poland have rotated between Szczesny and Fabianksi during qualifying and it was the Juventus player who got the nod for the match at the Spartak stadium.

Senegal, aiming to become the first African side to pick up a point at the tournament, left their usual captain Cheikhou Kouyate on the bench, handing the armband instead to forward Sadio Mane.