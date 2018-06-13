FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018

Factbox: Portugal v Spain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Portugal play Spain in a World Cup Group B match on Friday:

Where: Fisht Stadium, Sochi

Capacity: 48,000

When: Friday June 15, 21:00 local (1800 GMT/1400 ET)

Key stats:

* Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal’s most capped player with 150 appearances and their record scorer with 81 goals.

* Portugal have lost only one out of 24 competitive matches since Fernando Santos took over as coach in September 2014 - a World Cup qualifier away to Switzerland in September 2016.

* Spain were unbeaten in their 20 matches under coach Julen Lopetegui who was sacked on Wednesday. Their last defeat was by Italy at Euro 2016.

Previous meetings: The teams have played 36 times with 16 wins for Spain, 13 draws and six victories for Portugal.

Last meeting: Portugal 0 Spain 0. Spain won 4-2 on penalties. (Donetsk, 27 June 2012, European Championship semi-finals)

Compiled by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
