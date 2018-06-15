FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ronaldo scores hat-trick for Portugal against Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat-trick when he curled in a brilliant 88th-minute free kick to earn his country a 3-3 draw with Spain in a superb World Cup Group B game on Friday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Ronaldo had opened the scoring with a penalty and got his second in the 44th minute to put Portugal ahead. Spain hit back to lead 3-2 before the Real Madrid man scored his third from just outside the box.

He has now scored at eight consecutive major championships.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ossian Shine.

